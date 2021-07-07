UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 110,832 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Fate Therapeutics worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.