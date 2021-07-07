UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 41,767 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of B2Gold worth $27,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 971,237 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

