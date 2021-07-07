UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,995 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Acceleron Pharma worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.11. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

