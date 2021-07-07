UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 542,027 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 542,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of AECOM worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $234,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

