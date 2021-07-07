UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,564 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of STAAR Surgical worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $10,686,353.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.62. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.89 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

