UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,958 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Textron worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $404,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,184,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

