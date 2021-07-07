UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 32,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.