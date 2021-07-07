UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 40,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

