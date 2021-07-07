UBS Group Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to “Buy”

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 362,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,051 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.