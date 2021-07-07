UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.41. 129,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

