Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,678. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

