UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.30 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $10.52 or 0.00030142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $649.08 million and $33.30 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00924252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045458 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,653,825 coins and its circulating supply is 61,721,173 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

