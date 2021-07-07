Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $1.53 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

