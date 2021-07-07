UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.28 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $40.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $185.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.24 million to $185.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.28 million, with estimates ranging from $201.25 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

UMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

