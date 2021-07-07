Unifty Price Tops $22.41 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $23.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $22.41 or 0.00067285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,258 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

