Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0013

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Unify has a market cap of $24,208.87 and $12,560.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00404477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

