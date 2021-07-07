UniLayer Reaches Market Cap of $6.50 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. UniLayer has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLayer has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00933918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045093 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

