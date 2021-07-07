Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $83,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.91. 31,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $164.66 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

