Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $86,382,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after acquiring an additional 373,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

UNP stock opened at $223.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $164.66 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

