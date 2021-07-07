uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of QURE opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in uniQure by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

