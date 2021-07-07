uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.57

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 8035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in uniQure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

