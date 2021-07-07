uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.57

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 8035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in uniQure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
