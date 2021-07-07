United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

