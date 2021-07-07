United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post sales of $379.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $390.60 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.01.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

