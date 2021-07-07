Unitrade Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $333,003.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

