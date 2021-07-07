UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $21.89

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $22.84. UP Fintech shares last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 30,156 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

