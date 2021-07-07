UREEQA One Day Volume Reaches $113,775.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $902,276.84 and approximately $113,775.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00136346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.83 or 1.00147494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00983120 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

