Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.07 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.