US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.75% of US Ecology worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in US Ecology by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in US Ecology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOL. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

