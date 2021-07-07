USD Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $25.82 billion and approximately $2.03 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.73 or 0.06844682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00156448 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,791,839,526 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.