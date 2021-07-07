USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006610 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000170 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

