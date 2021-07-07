V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.