VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.33. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 326,714 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.