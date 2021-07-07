Validity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,956.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Validity has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $120,956.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00007718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00440122 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,344,630 coins and its circulating supply is 4,344,082 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.