VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.14. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 598,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.