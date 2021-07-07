VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.