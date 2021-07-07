VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $154.81 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.39.

