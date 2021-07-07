Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

