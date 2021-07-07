Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $32,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.42. 33,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

