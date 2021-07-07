Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 219,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,671 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,847. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.