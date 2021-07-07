Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 223.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,021.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.