Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

