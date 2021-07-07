Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 558,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.75. 15,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,626. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.62 and a twelve month high of $292.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.