Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $126.36 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.