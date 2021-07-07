Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,988. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.69.

