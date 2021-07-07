Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Increased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,545. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16.

