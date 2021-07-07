Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.86. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 93,608 shares trading hands.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $963.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

