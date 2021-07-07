Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $615,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $320.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.53 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

