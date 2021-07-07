Velas 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001358 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

