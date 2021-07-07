Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Trading Up 0.2%

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 6,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

