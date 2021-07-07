Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

